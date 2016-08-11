Money Talks News: How to fight high medical bills

There are fewer things in life that are more expensive, or confusing than health insurance, but there are simple ways to save on healthcare costs.

When it comes to groceries, when prices rise, you can always find ways to save, from generics to coupons. But what do you do when your employer raises your cost of health coverage? There's no coupon for that.

A recent report says the cost to the American worker has risen 30 percent in just the last three years, when you combine raises in premiums and more out-of-pocket costs.

So what can you do? Use some of the types of tools you’d use to save on food.

For example, you can track and manage your healthcare expenses with free sites and apps. Think of it as a mint.com, but for healthcare. You can also see if you're being charged a fair price with sites that will tell you what average prices are for all kinds of procedures.

Also, when at all possible, choose an urgent care center over an emergency room: they're a fraction of the cost.

You should check your medical bills too. According to the Medical Billing Advocates of American, up to 80 percent of medical bills do contain errors. If the bill is big enough, it might be worth it to hire an advocate that help you find those errors and understand your bill.

When it comes to services like dental, finding a school can take a 50 percent bite out of bills.

The best way to save on drugs is the same as the best way to save on groceries: use generics. You can also compare prices online, and talk to your pharmacist about ways to save.

For more information about saving on medical costs, visit moneytalksnews.com

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.