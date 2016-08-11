Toledo summer shootings down despite violent day

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are investigating multiple shootings. Within 24 hours, the department was called out to four shootings in different parts of the city.

But despite a violent day, shootings and gun violence are down from last year at this time. Toledo police say it is just a slight decrease, but it shows that what they are doing is working.

Summer is when these types of crimes increase.

If you remember last August, in just one week, Toledo police were left to investigate six murders, a shooting and the death of their K9 Falko.

"But this year is atypical actually because it's trending down a little bit in the summer. We usually don't usually see that," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Last year at this time, TPD responded to 312 shootings; This year 299.

It's a small decrease that can be a result of data-driven policing, informants and citizens speaking up, so officers can patrol in areas where crimes are more likely to happen.

Amd TPD's commitment to collecting illegal guns seems to be paying off.

"That means your Toledo police officers are out there making the good stops, hitting the dope houses where these guns are at and getting them off the streets and out of the hands of criminals," added Lt. Heffernan.

And once again, TPD is on track to take 1000 guns off Toledo streets by the end of the year.

