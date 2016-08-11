Maumee 18-year-old charged with beating puppy to death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee 18-year-old charged with beating puppy to death

Alexander Bigelow, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Alexander Bigelow, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

A young man from Maumee is accused of beating a 15-week-old puppy to death. 

Court documents show Alexander Bigelow, 18, is charged with cruelty to animals, assault, and damaging property in Sylvania.

Bigelow allegedly killed a Pit Bull, punched a man, and busted the mirrors on a woman's car. 

He will be back in court on August 24.

