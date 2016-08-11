Candidates clear up ballot confusion surrounding Libertarian Party

There's been some ballot confusion over the Libertarian candidate for President.

Paperwork released by the Ohio Secretary of State's office Wednesday, with a list of potential ballot candidates didn't include Gary Johnson, but instead Charles Earl, as an Independent candidate. The name may sound familiar to you. Earl lives in Bowling Green and has been involved in politics on the state level.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay, spoke with Earl, Thursday. He says the Libertarian Party asked him months ago to serve as a placeholder on the ballot so the party could start collecting signatures to make this week's deadline. He says you won't see his name on the ballot in November, you'll see Gary Johnson's.

"Gary Johnson will be on the ballot in November," says the Northwest Coordinator for the Gary Johnson campaign, Nathan Eberly.

He adds, Johnson won't be listed as a Libertarian candidate though. Instead, he'll be listed as an Independent. It's because in Ohio, Independent candidates don't need to collect as many signatures as the Libertarian Party does to gain ballot access.

Eberly says, the party needed to start collecting signatures well before Gary Johnson was chosen to represent the party, so Charlie Earl said he would do the job in the meantime.

"Charlie was simply a person to step up. 'I will go forward because I'm one who can be trusted. I will step down. I'm not gonna go forward,'" says Eberly.

With 12,000 signatures collected and submitted to the Secretary of State, Eberly says Earl will soon step down and be replaced with Johnson. It's a method Eberly says is legal and has been done twice in Ohio, back in the 90s and in 2004.

Eberly says, "There's a few procedural items that need to happen in the next week or so, and once that happens and it goes through, and according to Ohio law, Gary Johnson will be on the ballot in November."

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State's Office says Earl is not an official candidate until his signatures are verified, which should be done in the next week or so.

Then, if a candidate swap is requested, the Secretary of State's Office will look into whether it is legal.

The Secretary of State's Office says no matter what happens, the ballot needs to be certified by August 30th, as active duty military members overseas can start voting on September 24th.



