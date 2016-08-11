Bullets sprayed at east Toledo bar after rowdy patron kicked out - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bullets sprayed at east Toledo bar after rowdy patron kicked out

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Bullets were sprayed at an east Toledo bar Wednesday night after a rowdy patron was kicked out. And police say it wasn’t the first time they’ve had an investigation there.

A stack of police documents show that officers have responded to numerous calls at Jay’s Place, most concerning guns.

The bar on Consaul changed names and owners a short time ago. Since then, police have responded to fights and nuisance complaints – many times those calls resulted in officers confiscating guns.

“If things continue to escalate, we may need to move towards a nuisance violation, trying to shut down the establishment,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. “This particular place is not at that point yet.”

Lt. Heffernan says police are trying to work with the bar. The owner has been paying for off-duty officers to work security on busy nights.

But if the owner stops cooperating or the violence continues, Toledo police say they will make the next move. 

