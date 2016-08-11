Bullets sprayed at east Toledo bar after rowdy patron kicked out

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A stack of police documents show that officers have responded to numerous calls at Jay’s Place, most concerning guns. (Source: WTOL)

Bullets were sprayed at an east Toledo bar Wednesday night after a rowdy patron was kicked out. (Source: WTOL)

Bullets were sprayed at an east Toledo bar Wednesday night after a rowdy patron was kicked out. And police say it wasn’t the first time they’ve had an investigation there.

A stack of police documents show that officers have responded to numerous calls at Jay’s Place, most concerning guns.

The bar on Consaul changed names and owners a short time ago. Since then, police have responded to fights and nuisance complaints – many times those calls resulted in officers confiscating guns.

“If things continue to escalate, we may need to move towards a nuisance violation, trying to shut down the establishment,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. “This particular place is not at that point yet.”

Lt. Heffernan says police are trying to work with the bar. The owner has been paying for off-duty officers to work security on busy nights.

But if the owner stops cooperating or the violence continues, Toledo police say they will make the next move.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.