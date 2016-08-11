Liberty-Benton looks to fill holes to get back to playoff series

After having back-to-back one loss seasons, Liberty-Benton finished with a six to four record, snapping their string of four straight playoff berths.

The Eagles are entering the 2016 season with high hopes to get back on track, but to do that, they have a lot of holes to fill left by graduation.

“They just understand the importance of what classes have done in front of them,” said Tim Nichols, Head Coach. “For this year’s team a lot of kids have played roles but they haven’t played primary roles for us. So a ton of question marks, but so far a lot of energy."

While Junior Austin May will be stepping into the pocket for his first season, one key player the Eagles have returning for his senior season is All-Blanchard Valley Conference linebacker Clay Lenhart. He says with lots of new faces, reaching success will take effort from everyone.

“This year we’re just going to need all around effort,” Lenhart said. “I mean collectively it has to be more about the team right now and not the individual.”

Fellow Senior Captain Nick Burner agrees, it’s time to get back to what Liberty-Benton football is known for.

“In the past Liberty-Benton has been known for a strong football team,” said Burner. “So we believe that this year coming in as the new Eagles, that we will just set the bar even higher and exceed the expectations that have been given to us.”

Liberty-Benton kicks off their season at Wynford.

