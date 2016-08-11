Toledo woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for death of 2-year- - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for death of 2-year-old son

A 32-year-old Toledo woman is going to jail for the death of her child. 

Megan Giltz was ordered to spend two years in state prison in the death of her two-year-old son last October. 

She will also be on parole for three years when released from jail. 

First responders found Glitz's son in a room where the thermostat was set at 100 degrees. 

The child’s body was partial decomposed and surrounded with human waste. 

