Tiffin man convicted for sexual assault of four children, faces life in prison

James White (Source: Seneca County Jail) James White (Source: Seneca County Jail)
A Seneca County Jury has convicted a Tiffin man for the sexual assault of four children. The offenses ranging in time from 1995 to 2008. 

On Thursday, James White was convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. The judge revoked White’s bond and ordered that he be held in the Seneca County Jail until his sentencing. 

“I am pleased that the jury found Mr. White guilty. Credit goes to these four victims who each had to come into court and re-live the abuse and trauma. Also, Detective Shawn Vallery from the Tiffin Police Department did an excellent job putting all of the evidence together," said Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine said after the verdicts. 

Based on the severity of two of the rape convictions, White could be sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole due to one of the victims being less than 10 years old at the time of the offense.

