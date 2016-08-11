Village of Pemberville finds lead in 2 homes

The Village of Pemberville is working to fix things, after recent test showed elevated levels of lead in two homes.

Village officials believe the high levels are the result of plumbing in the homes, and not an issue village-wide.

The owners of those homes have been notified, and the village is continuing with testing to determine if the issue exist in other areas.

The Village of Pemberville conducts sampling every three years, collecting 10 water samples from taps of homes within the Village that have had no usage for at least seven hours.

Lead typically enters the water primarily as a result of corrosion, or wearing away, of materials containing lead in the water distribution system and household plumbing.

Steps the public can take to reduce their lead exposure include running the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, until it is noticeably colder before using it to flush out the lead and using only cold water to drink or prepare baby formula.

For more information on the health effects of lead, visit U.S. EPA’s website.

