Beloved polar bear hand-reared in Ohio to move to Oregon zoo

A female polar bear born at a central Ohio zoo and hand-reared by staff will move to the Oregon Zoo this fall.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says nine-month-old Nora will join a female bear named Tasul in Oregon.

Officials say the move was approved so the Columbus zoo can provide a good environment for more cubs to be born if other bears become pregnant. They say would-be mother bears need quiet, which wouldn't be possible with Nora's habitat-sharing schedule.

Zoo staff raised the cub after her mother started leaving her unattended. She's grown to 150 pounds and developed a big group of fans.

Nora's last day on view in Columbus is Sept. 5. Zoo officials say she'll be in quarantine before her Oregon debut, which hasn't been scheduled.

