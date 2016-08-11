$1,000 reward offered after 5 swans found dead along road

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about the deaths of a family of trumpeter swans along a Michigan road.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Washtenaw County case.

The sheriff's office says the five swans were struck between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday by a vehicle that ran off the right side of the road and close to a pond's edge. They were found dead that morning by an area resident. Investigators say it appears they were deliberately run over.

Authorities suspect they were hit by a Jeep or pickup truck with 18- to 20-inch all-terrain tires, based on tracks at the scene. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also is investigating.

