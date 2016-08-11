Flag City Balloonfest promises weekend full of family fun

The Flag City Balloonfest promises a weekend full of family fun! It kicks off Friday, Aug. 11 at Emory Adams Park in Findlay and continues through Sunday morning.

Check out the full schedule here.

The City of Findlay posted these fun facts on its website:

Balloons Launch Around Town Did you know that some of our residents are woken up by an early morning knock on the door during this festival? If you live in a location with a lot of land, our hot air balloon pilots may identify your property as a great place to take off. That could mean one to three hot air balloons could be taking off from your property.

The Pilots Love Downtown Findlay There are many opportunities to meet the hot air balloon pilots at the festival. But did you know that you can find many of them having lunch in Downtown Findlay during the festival? Don’t be surprised to find many vans with balloon baskets strapped to the back in front of Findlay favorites like Main Street Deli and Wilson’s.

Flag City Balloonfest is FREE! With so many activities in addition to the balloons, like police K9 demonstrations, a petting zoo and live music, you might be surprised that there is no cost to come to the Flag City Balloonfest. Certain activities do have costs, but you can easily come to this festival and not spend a dime while having a lot of fun.

There are Hot Air Balloon Rides Have you always wanted to go up in a hot air balloon? For $20, you can enjoy a tethered balloon ride. That provides a lot of fun at a reasonable cost without the inconvenience of landing far away from where your car is located.

Local Businesses Get Involved You’ll find that the hot air balloons are sponsored by local businesses, but you’ll find businesses support the festival in other ways as well. One of our favorites is also the tastiest. You can find hot air balloon cookies at Buggy Whip Bakery right now, and it’s a perfect way to get excited about all of the events this weekend.

There is Much More Than Just Balloons This year, you can find a kids fair, a 5k, a car show, live music, knockerball and much much more. Just check out the full schedule to find out what’s going on. Keep in mind that many of these activities do have a cost.



Find everything you need to know about the Flag City Balloonfest here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.