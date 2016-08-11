Swedish Fish Oreos hit shelves in Ohio

Two of the most popular sweets on the market are being combined into one.

An Oreo representative confirmed Swedish Fish Oreo cookies will be sold beginning this week.

They will only be sold at Kroger grocery stores.

If the combo sounds good, you should probably go get them now. The cookies are a limited-time offering.

