Libertarians' ballot access uncertain in battleground Ohio

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is set to appear on ballots in at least 39 states, and party activists are working in places such as swing state Ohio to get his name before voters this fall.

Johnson's ballot status in Ohio remained uncertain Wednesday, a day after Libertarians submitted thousands of signatures on behalf of a different candidate.

The state party said it would substitute in Johnson's name once the petitions are certified by Ohio's elections chief. Though the secretary of state's office says its legal team will review the situation.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is slated to appear on ballots in at least 27 states.

Libertarians and other third parties face a patchwork of rules and laws nationwide governing access to ballots.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.