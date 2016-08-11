Former St. John's rower comes in 5th at Olympic finals

Josh Konieczny, of United States, stores his boat after competing in the men's rowing lightweight double sculls heat during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Josh Konieczny and Andrew Campbell Jr., of United States, compete in the men's rowing lightweight double sculls heat during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Josh Konieczny and Andrew Campbell Jr., of United States, compete in the men's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

It was a proud moment for Toledo, Friday. A former St. John's Jesuit rower came in fifth at the Olympic finals.

Current members of the St. John's Jesuit High School rowing team cheered on alum Josh Konieczny at the Olympic games in Rio. Konieczny got his start on the river at International Park. After St. John's, Konieczny went on to row at Dartmouth and is a four-time national athlete.

"He's worked so hard since he was a Freshman here all the way up to the Olympic level. This has been his life for a long time so I'm really proud of him for making it to such a hard level," said Senior rower, Charlie Baca.

He competed with Andrew Campbell in the Men's Lightweight Double Skulls, Friday. The crowd watched on with excitement and anticipation.

"Oh my gosh, watching Josh and Andrew take over the lead halfway through... my voice is raspy, was just so excited. To be leading an Olympic event is pretty cool," said St. John's head rowing coach, Pete Fox.

No one was probably more nervous than Josh's coach at St. John's Jesuit, Rod McElroy, who coached at the school for more than 20 years.

Team USA ended up finishing 5th. Maybe not gold, but still a strong showing. See Thursday's results here.

"In one respect, heart break, but unbelievable pride. He made it. He made it to the Olympics, number one. He made it to the finals," said McElroy.

Current rowing students say Josh is an inspiration.

Baca says, "If I wanted to, this just gives me the knowledge that 'hey, anybody can do this if you work that hard and you put in the work and training. Anything is possible.'"

Konieczny's family was in Rio to support him.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.