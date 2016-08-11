Still no clear solution less than a week before potential vote on Toledo lead ordinance

The fight over lead paint in Toledo apartments continues. And with less than a week before a potential vote, there is still no clear solution.

"We're here to actually support the Ludeman visuals only," said landlord Anna Mills.

Mills joined several other landlords, to throw their support behind a proposal from Councilman Rob Ludeman.

It says the health department would do a visual inspection of a rental unit, paid for by a Landlord City Registration Fee of $45.

If the health department concludes a lead dust wipe test is needed, a private lead inspector would come on the landlord's dollar.

The Skyes amendment, named after Councilman Larry Skyes, however, would require a lead inspector and those dust wipes even if obvious signs of lead hazards aren't visible.

"We're also trying to keep houses affordable, and not put cost onto tenants that can't afford to have their rent raised for houses that have no problem," said Mills.

Ludeman says his proposal will be on Council's agenda next Tuesday, alongside the Sykes amendment.

City Attorney Joe McNamara was on hand to answer questions about the proposed amendments. Among them - identifying the people living in the rental units.

Councilwoman Yvonne Harper say she's worried about the names getting into the wrong hands.

"We just can't just ride over that one. I'm not going to sit here and let that one happen, we gotta protect these women, or men, or children," said Harper.

Again, city council could vote as early as next Tuesday.

Supporters of the lead ordinance say testing is necessary because of the high levels of lead poisoning among children here in Toledo.

