TPS hires bus drivers for 2016-2017 school year

The Toledo Public School District is hiring bus drivers for the upcoming 2016-2017 school year.

According to Brad Aemisegger, the director of transportation for TPS, the hiring situation is no different than past years.

Right now, he say they have enough drivers for district's start date of August 18, but they're accepting applications all year and are constantly interviewing people.

These are part-time positions with full-time benefits. It is a split shift, where drivers work in the morning, take a break during the late morning through early afternoon and then finish their shift in the afternoon to d rop kids off at home.

Aemisegger admits it's not an easy job and that students are becoming more challenging than ever, which is deterring people from applying.

"Students nowadays are challenging in the morning. You take them to school, there are usually no issues, after that they've been kept in school all day and they're just a little bit rambunctious, and so when you're taking them home in the afternoon, it's a little bit different scenario than when you're transporting them in the morning," he said. "There are a lot of safety issues you have to be aware of your driving a 13-ton vehicle down the streets of Toledo. We're just like a mailman, we're out there in the snow and the ice and you're expected to drive and pick up student safely."

But he said people that work in his department are quite happy.

"Transportation is unique, you might step into our department as an entry-level position with Toledo Public Schools, but once you're here and you get to see the kids, they stay," he said.

Some of the department's employees have been at TPS for more than 30 years.

Gail Jacobs, who has been working for TPS for 18 years now, says it's difficult to drive such a large vehicle, but has had an enjoyable experience.

"Sometimes you get some very good children and good parents as well and you get to interact with some of the teachers at the schools," Jacobs said. "You get that one kid that will make your day with that hug."

Aemisegger also encourages the public to be vigilant around school buses, especially this week.

"School buses are coming out on the road, walking kids are walking to school, people have been on a customer that for about two and a half months you need to be aware during school hours and days that children are out and about. If you see a school bus, don't pass it, it's eventually going to stop and let kids off," he said.

During the training of a 4-5 weeks, TPS helps their drivers get there commercial drivers license. In the state of Ohio, you have to be at least 18 years old. Toledo Public Schools also requires that you to have at least three years of driving experience and nothing on your record.

People interested in applying can visit the TPS website here.

