$250,000 bond set for man charged in robbery, beating of elderly Toledo man

Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: WTOL) Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: WTOL)
An arrest has been made in the robbery and beating of an elderly Toledo man.  

Carlton Hunter, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday.  

He's accused of assaulting and robbing 84-year-old Allen Burrow at the Northgate Senior Living Complex on Stickney Avenue last week. Burrows later died.

Hunter is now charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery. 

On Thursday, a $250,000 bond was set with no ten percent and he is not to have contact with the victim. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 18. 

