Police: Man arrested after firing off gun in Wood County

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says the area of Bradner and Bays Roads is now clear. This after deputies responded to the scene of a reported crash and were greeted by gunfire.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Wood County Sheriff's Office says they received a call that a vehicle had hit a pole at Bradner and Bay Road in rural Risingsun.

When deputies arrived, the driver, 26-year-old Robert Roy, discharged a firearm three times. No one was injured.

The Wood County Special Response Team was then called to the scene and an advisory was issued for nearby residents to stay in their homes.

At around 2:57 a.m., after hiding out for nearly four hours, police say Roy was taken into custody without incident and the advisory was lifted.

Roy is now charged with inducing panic, discharging weapons while intoxicated and criminal damaging.

He is being held at the Wood County Justice Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.