Family asks for community help after couple dies in motorcycle accident

A family is asking for the community's help after the loss of a husband and wife that were killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan Saturday night.

Jason and Pam Walker of Erie County were enjoying Pam's birthday when the day filled with love and laughs was cut short.

"They go out to dinner, they're with their kids, and go out for a bike ride on her birthday night. Within 20 minutes or so, I mean, gone," said cousin Joe Eide.

The couple was killed in a head on collision on Consear Road in Whiteford Township. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Though Eide and Jason were cousins, Eide considered Jason a brother. They worked together at Toledo Lawns; Jason was a co-founder of the business.

"It's heartbreak. You know. That's all you can say. Just not, we didn't believe it," said Eide.

The couple leaves behind two teenage sons. Eide says the couple's caring and compassionate personalities touched a lot of lives and they loved their boys more than anything.

"Jason and Pam were both really patient people, just loving, caring people. Jason would do anything for you and Pam just the same," said Eide.

He says those traits are why the family is trying to raise money to support their two sons, 15-year-old Nathan and 16-year-old Gavin.

"We're trying to keep these guys afloat. And really make it so they don't have to worry about the next three to four years until they can get into college," said Eide.

Eide says this is a way to make something positive out of this tragic situation.

"You never think it's you that's going to go through it. That's why were trying to do anything we can to help these boys," said Eide.



