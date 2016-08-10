One dead, 8 injured in crash along State Route 108 in Fulton Co

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along State Route 108.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at County Road J in Dover Township, Fulton County.

Police say Brenda Depinet, 37, of Fayetteville was driving her 2009 Ford Fusion westbound on County Road J, when she failed to yield the right away at a stop sign.

Rollins Britsch, 67, of Archbold was driving his 2015 Chevy Silverado southbound on State Route 108 when he struck Depinet on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Upon impact Depinet’s car went off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole. Britsch’s vehicle came to a stop in the southbound lane of State Route 108.

Depinet suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center by Life Flight.

Three other passengers were in the vehicle with Depinet. James Depinet, 67, of Fayetteville was the front seat passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl and four year-old boy was in the back seat of the car, and sustained serious injuries. The children were transported t St. Vincent Medical Center.

Britsch was taken to the Fulton County Health Center with serious injuries. Four passengers were also in the car with Britsch, including two underage children who suffered minor injuries.

Police say all parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Alcohol does not seem to have played a role in the accident.

So far no charges have been filed in the case. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.