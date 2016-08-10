Firefighters train on site of planned Metropark

On Wednesday, members of the Jerusalem Fire Department conducted training at the site of an old farm, creating a rural and active structure fire.

The buildings were used to simulate a variety of situations that could be encountered on the job.

Jerusalem Fire Chief Tony Parasiliti says the exercise is priceless for their volunteer firefighters.

"Our training has been across the board," he said. "When the structure was intact, we did forcible entry and breaching walls, which gives the firefighters that experience of what they would have to incur in a real situation."

The small fire department doesn't see many structure fires a year.



Captain Joe Purtee said learning how to manage their water supply is crucial when tackling a fire in a wide open space.



"In a city you have hydrants almost everywhere,” Purtee said. “Out here we have only the water we show up with on the engines."

This intense simulation training is all made possible by the relationship with the Toledo Area Metroparks. The structures on this property sit on the site of the future Howard Marsh Metropark.



The buildings were once part of a large family farm that was sold to the Toledo area metro parks in 2008.

In 2017, the farm land will become the Howard Marsh Metropark - a first of its kind in the Metropark system.



Metropark Officials say having these trainings to remove the buildings will save them a lot of money when it comes to demolition costs and is a win for the fire department too.

"This type of training is absolutely invaluable to us because we are a small department we don't get the opportunity to have very many structure fires,” Purtee said.

The final training fire will be burning the large barn on the property Sunday, August 14

