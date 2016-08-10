Gov. Mike Pence says Ohio will play decisive role in election

Campaigning just miles from his home state of Indiana, Governor Mike Pence received a warm welcome from the crowd in Dayton, where he held a town hall meeting. Pence went after his ticket's opponent, Hillary Clinton, saying she has a 2 on 1 advantage with the national media on her side.

Approximately 400 people were present to hear him speak and ask questions.

One his focuses was thanking police and promising to restore law and order in every street throughout the nation.

He also repeatedly told the crowd that Hillary Clinton can never become president, painting her as a disaster waiting to happen, and assured the crowd that Trump's latest controversy regarding saying Second Amendment people could maybe stop Hillary Clinton from being President was not as it seems.

TM: "You feel strongly that he was not speaking about or suggesting violence even in a joking way?"

MP: "Oh of course not. What Donald Trump was speaking to is the truth that people who cherish our liberties need to be involved in this election process, people that particularly support the Second Amendment."

The Vice Presidential nominee promised Trump will repeal Obamacare, take out ISIS terrorists and rebuild the military. And he urged the crowd to remember that the Supreme Court is also at stake on Nov. 8.

"With the untimely passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, for the people of Ohio and all across the country to know that the next president is going to be making several appointments to the Supreme Court that will likely determines the destiny of those rights before that court," he said.

Pence says their campaign in Ohio will cover as much ground as possible to reach as many people as they can.

"Well, throughout history, Ohio has always loomed large in national elections, but there is no question that Ohio, this year, will play a decisive role in determining the direction of this country and electing the next president of United States. And I promise you that Donald Trump and I are going to continue to camp... all across Ohio in the weeks and months ahead and do everything we can to earn the vote in Ohio and to make America great again," Gov. Pence said.

Pence said his running mate is a man who never quits and although Trump used to be on his own, the Republican Party is now united.

"It's like if Ohio State had to play all of their games as an away game and before a hostile crowd. But the amazing thing is, like the Buckeyes, Donald Trump is still standing, he's still winning hearts and minds every day and we're going to win!"

