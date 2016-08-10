Man charged with raping multiple kids; Police ask for others to come forward

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Lake Township man was arrested Monday in Ottawa County for allegedly raping multiple children under the age of 10 and threatening them if they told police.

Earl Weidner, 39, was secretly indicted by a grand jury on two charges of rape. According to Ottawa County Prosecutor Mark Mulligan secret indictment allows for charges to be issued away from the public eye so any alleged suspects won't learn about their upcoming arrest.

"There is some information in the reports that indicate that a secret indictment was necessary from the standpoint of officer safety." said Mulligan.

The Ottawa County Sheriffs Office says special care had to be taken leading up to his arrest. One victim would not come forward until they sure Weiudner was locked up.

"Someone who is accused of such a crime needs to be dealt with accordingly." said Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchik.

The Sheriff and Prosecutor are now asking for any other potential victims to step forward.

"If there are others victims out there who want to come forward, please do at this time." said Mulligan. "It's vitally important as the sheriff said to the mental health and well being to those victims that we get identified and get them the help they need."

If you or your children have had any interaction with Weidner, you are asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's office at 419-734-4404.

Weidner is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 12.

