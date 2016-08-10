Oregon Police to welcome new drone

Police in Oregon are preparing to welcome its newest member, a drone.

The department is waiting on the arrival of their new $35,000 eye in the sky.

While the unit itself is not all that expensive, the accessories are. That’s why the cities of Toledo and Oregon have purchased the same exact model. Now, the cities can train together and borrow the equipment from each other when necessary.

“"Some of the equipment is very expensive, the thermal radiometric camera itself is $15,000. So it won't be necessary for both Toledo and Oregon to purchase that, at least initially until we determine how much we're going to use it," said Mike Navarre, Oregon Police Chief.

Two different training courses will be held in September for police and firefighters to get used to the new instruments before they take flight for the real test.

