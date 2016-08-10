First responder in teen crash describes what he saw

James Potter is being credited for getting the right help for the teens within minutes of the wreck, possibly saving lives. (Source: WTOL)

The first responder who cared for 10 teens involved in a rollover accident describes exclusively to WTOL what he saw early Tuesday morning.

Jim Potter was nearly home after driving 14 hours from Georgia when he saw the van flip right in front of him, crashing beyond the median along I-75.

“One minute they were going straight down the freeway the next minute there were a couple violent swerves started rolling over in the median,” said Potter.



As the accident was happening Jim Potter, EMT and Chief of EMS for the North Westwood Ambulance District, called 9-1-1 and got out of his car to help.

“The first girl I came upon was having some breathing issues she wasn’t breathing well because of the position she was in from being ejected so I cleared her airway,” said Potter.

He is being credited for getting the right help for the teens within minutes of the wreck, possibly saving lives. Its praise he feels he’s unworthy of receiving.

“I think anybody that would do the kind of work that I do would have done the exact same thing that I did. So I think there was some divine intervention there,” said Potter.

The teens are still recovering from the crash, which remains under investigation.

