'Lunch for a Cause' raises money for Findlay non-profit

We all love getting a free lunch, but getting one and doing it the name of a good cause is an added bonus.

"Lunch for a Cause" is hosted by Movement Church in Findlay.

Three times a year, they offer folks downtown a free lunch and any donations given goes toward the Children's Mentoring Connection of Hancock County.

This is the third year volunteers from Movement Church have come downtown to hand out free lunches. It's done to raise awareness of Children's Mentoring Connections, and raise funds for the non profit.

"We've just developed a partnership with them over the years. And we love kids, and they love kids, so we try to work together." said Movement Church Senior Pastor Eric Ferguson.

CMC offers mentoring for children 7 to 14 years old who are in single parent homes or being raised by their grandparents. The program is for kids in Findlay or Hancock County.

Children meet with their mentors anywhere from once a month to once a week. These people seek to be positive role models and provide an extra person to help guide kids in a positive direction.

"They can have something to bounce things off of, and help give them positive guidance support through some tough times in there life." said Michelle Huff, Executive Director of Children's Mentoring Connection.

The mentoring program not only helps children get through difficult times in their lives, but also helps them focus on their future.

"As adults, what we realize is every single one of us had some sort of mentor that helped shape us to bring us to where we are today." said Ferguson.

For more information on Children's Mentoring Connections of Hancock County, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.