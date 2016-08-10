Trial underway for man accused of planting marijuana in car of Rossford teacher

The man accused of planting marijuana in the car of a Rossford teacher was back in court Wednesday.

Todd Long, of Perrysburg, was indicted after police say he conspired to plant marijuana on the car of Rossford teacher Todd Eckel.

Eckel was arrested after police say they found marijuana underneath his vehicle. Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss later said he believed Eckel had been framed, and all charges against the teacher were dropped.

In court Wednesday, Todd Long opted to have a bench trail instead of a trail by jury.

If convicted, he faces up to fifteen and a half years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.