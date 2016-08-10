Ohio one of most lenient states for DUI's

A new poll by wallethub.com lists Ohio as 47th for 'Strictest States on DUI.' The poll compared the enforcement rules in all 50 states and D.C.

Alcohol-induced driving caused 31 percent of fatalities in 2014. This after a crackdown in the 1980s that shows 57 percent decrease between 1982 - 2014. As a result, traffic accidents have dropped from the list of top 10 causes of death in the country.

Now, in 2016, tougher penalties are attributed to less repeat offenders on the road as well as "evolving social attitudes." The study also says that ignition interlock devices that test the driver's breath for alcohol levels have helped maintain safer roads in comparison. These devices are required after a DUI incident in 92 percent of states.

The Buckeye State sits in the middle of Vermont, ranked 46th, and Pennsylvania, 48th.

South Dakota took last place in the ranking and the strictest state is listed as Arizona.

See the entire list.

Drunk driving is said to cost Americans $40 billion a year in economic losses. This is in addition the loss of human life.

The detailed report also lists facts such as how long DUI's stay on a person's record (six years - life) and the average amount of jail time for each offense.

All states, with the exception of seven, can suspend the license of a person arrested for a DUI without any court involvement.

