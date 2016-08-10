Barricaded person surrenders peacefully shortly after situation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Barricaded person surrenders peacefully shortly after situation began

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford police say a man surrendered peacefully shortly after a barricade situation began. 

Officers were called to the Knights Inn on Buck Road near Lime City Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

After a brief conversation with a negotiator, the man came out of his room. 

Police say the situation has ended. 

