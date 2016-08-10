Barricaded person surrenders peacefully shortly after situation began

Rossford police say a man surrendered peacefully shortly after a barricade situation began.

Officers were called to the Knights Inn on Buck Road near Lime City Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After a brief conversation with a negotiator, the man came out of his room.

Police say the situation has ended.

