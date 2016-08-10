Lake Twp man partners with Wreaths Across America

A Lake Township business owner is hoping to raise enough money to complete a goal of his this holiday season.

Jeff Pettit is partnering with Wreaths Across America to honor fallen veterans by placing a wreath on each grave at Lake Township Cemetery, where over 2,100 veterans are buried.

Wreaths Across America has laid more than 900,000 wreaths on graves of veterans across America since their start.

After registering at the cemetery, Pettit sent approximately 100 emails to other business owners he's hoping will show support.

Each wreath costs $15. For every two bough on the Wreaths for Veterans website, the company donates a third.

"Hopefully we will meet our goal. It's a lofty goal. It'll be over $30,000," he said.

In addition to the outreach Pettit says an event called Motorcycle Fun Run will also benefit the cause. The event will be held at the Walbridge VFW Post. Money collected for the run and dinner following it will go towards the wreaths.

"Anybody that wants to volunteer can help," he said. "They would just meet here on Dec. 17. They have a national cemetery. They try to coordinate that with all of the cemeteries."

Donate here.

