Heartbreak to fuel new season for Napoleon

In 2015, Napoleon had six wins and four losses, narrowly missing the state playoffs.

They played in a ton of close games. Seven of their ten contests were decided by one possession. That heartbreak a year ago might end

up helping a young Wildcats roster this year.

“As we reflect on it, it’s definitely beneficial,” said Head Coach Tory Strock. “But at the time, it hurt pretty bad. We had a really nice senior class last year, 29 guys, and we were in position to win the four games we lost and just didn’t get it done. So, that’s gonna be a lesson we’re gonna use to teach this year, and hopefully we can learn from it and build on it.”

Dylan Unverferth, Junior Running Back, says it just makes the team more competitive.

“I think it gives us that extra edge going into the season to make sure that we get the close games this year and advance us into the postseason.”



Tory Strock believes he has two quarterbacks that can play. One of them is a senior, Hunter Rex. The other, the coaches son, a junior, gr ant Strock.



“I try to distribute my praise and criticism,” says Tory Strock. “I try to be very consistent with both. The one thing that I’ve done is every day we go in the coaches office, I make sure with my assistant coaches that I’m Coach Strock, not Gr ant’s dad during practice.”

Unverferth says he likes both of the men because they're both really competitive in practice and they both get along.

"It’s really fun to watch them in practice just battling it out. But, at the end of the day, I think we have two really good quarterbacks that could do really good for this team.”

The cats will be young up front, but their defense will no doubt be the strength of this group.

Napoleon opens up with the traditional River Rock Rivalry game against Defiance.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.