Heading to Jeep Fest? Here’s what you need to know

The first-ever Jeep Fest hits downtown Toledo on Saturday. It’s a celebration of Jeep’s 75th birthday!

The free festival will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. Here’s a look at a map of the event to plan your route.

Find full road closure schedule here.

The car show will start at noon with everything else wrapping up by 6 p.m.

Toledo has been the home of Jeep since World War II, when the company began making the iconic Willy’s MB for the war effort. Check out pictures of Jeep’s history in Toledo here.

STAGE 1 SCHEDULE: Levis Square State

11:30 a.m. - Rooney Parker and The Liberty Beach Band

2:00 p.m. - Kentucky Chrome

4:00 p.m. - Last Born Sons

STAGE 2 SCHEDULE: Jackson Street

11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Josh Boyd Band and Sonny Sanders (rotating)

STAGE 3 SCHEDULE: SeaGate Centre

Noon - Historic Jeep and Military Programming

4 p.m. - Car show awards program

6 p.m. - Event concludes

Inside the Seagate Center will be the more historically-significant vehicles, including military jeeps and an antique Jeep firetruck. There will also be concept cars on display.

But the centerpiece will be the original three prototypes that the company sent to the US government in 1941 to win the contract.

In all, between 50 to 60 vehicles will be displayed in the exhibition center.

Many sponsors directly related to Jeep will be inside the exhibition center along with old movies and videos celebrating Jeep.

Jeep is expecting up to 20,000 people at the festival.

