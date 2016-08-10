Lucas Co. Sheriff's deputy, woman injured in chase that ended in crash on I-475

A Lucas County sheriff's deputy was injured after a police chase ended in a crash on I-475 Wednesday.

Holland Police Chief Robert Reed says his officers tried to stop Jacqueline Wagoner, 22, on an outstanding warrant on Airport Highway near the Waffle House.

Wagoner then sped away in her Chevy Suburban, trying to shake the police. She drove south on US 23/I-475 toward the Lucas/Wood County border at the Maumee River.

Deputy Daniel Garner, 47, a veteran sheriff deputy, was on patrol on the same highway. He positioned his car in front of the Suburban to slow it down, and Wagoner rammed the back several times.

The vehicle sustained steering system damage from Wagoner’s attempt to disable the car, and came to rest in the median on the north side of the bridge.

Police had to forcibly remove Wagoner from her vehicle, and she was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center for treatment.

Garner was also went to UTMC for his injuries.

Wagoner will be charged in Sylvania Municipal Court on Thursday.

