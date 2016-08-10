Autopsy results show Sierah Joughin died of asphyxiation

An autopsy report from the Lucas County coroner's office for Sierah Joughin shows she died of asphyxiation due to her airway being obstructed from a plastic gag in her mouth.

The report further detailed that Sierah’s body was found hog-tied with ropes and duct tape and her hands were handcuffed. In addition, it appears she chipped her left front tooth while she was gagged.

The 20-year-old went missing on Tuesday, July 19. Her remains were found just three days later on Friday, July 22.

No evidence of sexual assault was found.

The report further revealed Sierah's body was in tact with no indications of significant trauma.

Fulton County man James Worley has been charged with aggravated abduction and aggravated murder in the case.

Further details are not being released by WTOL 11 out of respect for Sierah's family.

