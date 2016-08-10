Don't Waste Your Money: Best products to fight mosquitoes in your yard

In past years, mosquitoes were just a nuisance. But Zika virus is now a real threat to women who are expecting or just thinking of becoming pregnant.

And with Zika bearing mosquitoes already spotted in Florida, and possibly heading north, we want to do everything we can to keep those pests away.

Worries About Going Outside

Annette Ahrens is a busy mom with another baby on the way. But while her kids love these hot summer days, she worries about mosquitoes.

"It's a little nerve wracking," she said.

Ahrens won't go outdoors without preparing.

"I typically will lather up as a routine every morning when I get up and spray myself with mosquito repellent," she said.

She wants to know best way to fight these now frightening bugs. The good news: your local hardware store these days should have dozens of products to help you fight mosquitos.

Best Backyard Products

Kevin Johnson of Ace Hardware says backyard sprays from Cutter and Off, that hook up to your hose, are the hottest sellers.

"You spray it in the morning, a few hours before you will be outside, and it will kill the mosquitoes that are around and also repel them for up to 12 weeks," said Johnson.

He suggests complementing that with a fogger, which you spray right before heading outdoors, and citronella candles, which cover up the scent that draws them to you.

Best Repellents

Finally, he says spray your arms and legs with repellent.

In its 2016 tests, Consumer Reports Magazine gives its top ratings to:

Off Deep Woods

Sawyer Picaridin

Bens 30% Deet

It also says deet-based products are the most effective, but that several non-deet products (like Sawyer Picaridin) are almost as good nowadays.

But do you have any standing water in your yard, where mosquitos lay their eggs?

Johnson showed us pellets that kill the larvae that can grow there.

"If you've got a spot like a rain barrel, gutters, or maybe a planter that water accumulates in, bird baths, you can put this in there and it will prevent mosquitoes from breeding," said Johnson.

Professional Sprayers

But if that's still not enough, consider hiring a company like "Mosquito Joe" or "Mosquito Squad" - national franchises with locations in most cities.

They will do a more thorough spray, with a professional strength solution, for around $100. You can also hire local pest control companies for professional spraying.

