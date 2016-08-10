Man accused of strangling wife in 2012 pleads not guilty

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Before being extradited, Kyle Sheppard had been locked up in Montreal since 2012 for the murder of his wife Katie. (Source: Lucas County Jail)

Katie Sheppard was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Kyle. (Source: WTOL)

A man accused of murdering his wife in 2012 pleaded not guilty in his first Toledo court appearance Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim 33-year-old Kyle Sheppard strangled his wife Katie at their Toledo home back in November of 2012.

Sheppard then fled to his home country of Canada. While in jail there, he fought extradition back to the states.

Shackled and showing little emotion, Sheppard only said a couple words during the Wednesday hearing when the judge asked him questions.

Several of Katie's family members, including her mother, were in the courtroom. They were seen wiping away tears as Kyle came in.

It was the first time the family was face to face with him since the murder.

In court, Sheppard's attorney told the judge that Sheppard was not guilty of the two counts of murder he faces. He also waived his right to a speedy trial, which is scheduled for December.

Sheppard has been behind bars at the Lucas County Jail since he was brought back to Toledo. His bond was set at $3 million.

