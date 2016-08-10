Man accused of strangling wife in 2012 pleads not guilty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of strangling wife in 2012 pleads not guilty

Kyle Sheppard in court Wednesday, August 10 (Source: WTOL) Kyle Sheppard in court Wednesday, August 10 (Source: WTOL)
Katie Sheppard was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Kyle. (Source: WTOL) Katie Sheppard was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Kyle. (Source: WTOL)
Before being extradited, Kyle Sheppard had been locked up in Montreal since 2012 for the murder of his wife Katie. (Source: Lucas County Jail) Before being extradited, Kyle Sheppard had been locked up in Montreal since 2012 for the murder of his wife Katie. (Source: Lucas County Jail)
A man accused of murdering his wife in 2012 pleaded not guilty in his first Toledo court appearance Wednesday. 

Prosecutors claim 33-year-old Kyle Sheppard strangled his wife Katie at their Toledo home back in November of 2012. 

Sheppard then fled to his home country of Canada. While in jail there, he fought extradition back to the states. 

Shackled and showing little emotion, Sheppard only said a couple words during the Wednesday hearing when the judge asked him questions. 

Several of Katie's family members, including her mother, were in the courtroom. They were seen wiping away tears as Kyle came in. 

It was the first time the family was face to face with him since the murder. 

In court, Sheppard's attorney told the judge that Sheppard was not guilty of the two counts of murder he faces. He also waived his right to a speedy trial, which is scheduled for December. 

Sheppard has been behind bars at the Lucas County Jail since he was brought back to Toledo. His bond was set at $3 million.

