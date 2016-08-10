Back to School: How to prepare for the continued construction on your route to school

Many of the summer's constructions projects are continuing into the fall, and that is going to have an effect on getting to school. So, here's what you need to know.

For Perrysburg Schools, bus routes are altering to handle the construction of a roundabout at Roachton Road and SR 199. That's about a mile from the high school. But the district will change several routes to handle busing all the kids, including through the highway construction nearby.

"It's going to cause us to have to go around and get to one point to the other and it's probably going to add about 10 minutes to those routes," said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hossler. "People are not getting off at the right exits and following the posted detours and if you've driven around Perrysburg this summer right around 2 o'clock, you begin to notice that traffic begins to pick up at all the major intersections... More traffic can get through a roundabout than a four way stop or a light and so the amount of time that you're sitting there waiting for the all clear to cross is significantly reduced."

For parents dropping off students, school officials suggest giving yourself at least 10 extra minutes for any delays or traffic back ups.

