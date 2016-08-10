WANTED: Police identify suspect in elderly beating, warrant issu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WANTED: Police identify suspect in elderly beating, warrant issued

Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: Toledo Police Department) Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: Toledo Police Department) Carlton Hunter, 45 (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Warrants have been issued for the man accused of beating and robbing an elderly man at a senior living complex last week.  

It happened Thursday, August 4. Police say 84-year-old Allen Burrow was assaulted and robbed at 610 Stickney

Toledo police are now searching for 45-year-old Carlton Hunter. If captured, he'll face charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. 

Burrow was still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.  

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly