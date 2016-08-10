WANTED: Police identify suspect in elderly beating, warrant issued

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Warrants have been issued for the man accused of beating and robbing an elderly man at a senior living complex last week.

It happened Thursday, August 4. Police say 84-year-old Allen Burrow was assaulted and robbed at 610 Stickney.

Toledo police are now searching for 45-year-old Carlton Hunter. If captured, he'll face charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Burrow was still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

