Former Rossford resident invents fertilizer to help protect our water

A former Rossford resident is joining the fight in protecting our water.

Tuesday night, Jim Entry showcased his invention to keep our drinking water safe. He says his "GREENZ" fertilizer has the ability to reduce runoff by up to 80 percent. The fertilizer is supposed to bind plant roots, reducing runoff.

"The fertilizer is designed to reduce leaching of nitrogen and phosphorus and prevent, help prevent algal blooms to Lake Erie and increase or equal growth," said Entry.

Many experts believe fertilizer runoff contributes to the algae in Lake Erie.

Right now, the federal and state government are looking into how to reduce the runoff.

