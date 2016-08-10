Rain Chances Increasing

Not many, but a few of us saw some rainfall Tuesday night. Many more will have some heavy downpours over the next few days.













Our hour-by-hour forecast shows a surge of showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon. Any storms that develop will have very heavy downpours.





More downpours are possible Thursdays afternoon but will be a bit more isolated.





All eyes will be on the forecast Friday and Saturday. Alert Days have been issued for the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. We need the rain but these storms will have the potential to produce localized flooding.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.