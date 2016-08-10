FOUND: 85-year-old woman with dementia is safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FOUND: 85-year-old woman with dementia is safe

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says a missing 85-year-old woman has been found. 

Doris Heller, 85, was last seen on Road 8 in Cecil, Ohio around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

She was found on Wednesday and is safe. 

