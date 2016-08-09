Perrsyburg boat club waits for council's decision on zoning

Members of the Perrysburg Boat Club will have to wait until Thursday to find out if they will get zoning approval for their new plans.

After almost four hours of testimony from both the boat club and the city, and deliberations by council, council decided not to make their decision on Tuesday.

The plan the boat club presented to council includes two small buildings on Water Street: one near the water and one across the street. One would be used for social activities, and the other for business.

The boat club needs approval to move forward with their plans.

The main issue the city has is the setback, or amount of space between the buildings and the road. Right now, the club is asking for less of a setback than what is normally is required.

The boat club says they have met the criteria for approval and are optimistic the city will make the right choice.

"The code says if you meet four of the seven, the board of zoning appeals shall grant the exception. And not will or may, shall. So we're pretty confident that we do meet four in minimum so they should go ahead and approve it," said Steve Wise, Commodore of the Perrysburg Boat Club.

Council wanted to take some more time to deliberate on the issue.

They will reconvene on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., where they will approve, deny or modify the plans.

