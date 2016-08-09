U.S. Senate race: Candidates on veterans and Trump

Who will work for veterans? That is the question in the battle of an Ohio U.S. Senate seat.

Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland visited Toledo Tuesday to talk to veterans about what he'd do for them if elected to the Senate. He also called out incumbent Senator Rob Portman and presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

With claps from veterans, Strickland took the UAW podium inside the UAW Local 12.

"As a Senator, I will devote myself to trying to make sure that our veterans will receive everything that they deserve," said Strickland. "When they come home, they should be treated with dignity and respect and their healthcare needs should be met," he continued.

Along with promising to make veterans a priority if elected, Strickland worked to differentiate himself from Portman.

"Senator Portman has actually voted against pay increases for veterans, he's voted against adequately funding their healthcare system," said Strickland. "On the other hand, I have always been a big supporter of veterans."

The Portman campaign fired their own thoughts on Strickland through an email, citing Brian Stewart, a veteran of the U.S. Army, as saying:

"When Ted Strickland was governor, Ohio lost $525,000 for an important program designed to help disabled veterans find jobs. If veterans were a priority to Strickland, he wouldn't have been so careless..."

Sharing the stage Tuesday was U.S. Marine Will Fischer, who is also the Executive Director of the Union Veterans Council.

Fischer says presidential hopeful Donald Trump was inappropriate and juvenile when he told a veteran that he always wanted a Purple Heart, which is given to men and women hurt or killed in combat.

"What line does this man have to cross for you to no longer support his candidacy for president?" asked Fischer.

Strickland also called out Portman for his endorsement of Trump.

The Portman campaign stated in an email that Portman does not agree with everything Trump has said, like the idea of banning people from entering the country based on their religion.

Strickland responded by saying if you endorse Trump, you own his behavior and you own his agenda.



