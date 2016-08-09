Bike for Kids awards Toledo boy suffering from Autism with new bike

Bike for Kids wrapped up 10 weeks of summer giveaways Tuesday by gifting a new bike to one deserving kid.

Riley Draps of Toledo was surprised at Wersell’s Bike and Ski Shop after being nominated by his step-grandmother.

The bike comes on the eve of his graduation from PEAC (Programs to Educate All Cyclists).

During the seven week program, Riley learned how to ride on two wheels despite his limitations with Autism.

“Just to see his face when he saw it. And his shoes and everything matched. His helmet, his sunglasses, his shoes, everything. So it's just awesome. I appreciate everything everyone has done for him, and I'm glad he won,” said Peggy Kruger, Riley’s Step-grandmother.

Riley will debut the new bike at the PEAC graduation on Wednesday at Swan Creek Metropark.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.