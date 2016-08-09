20,000 expected for Toledo's Jeep Fest Saturday

Toledo and Jeep have a partnership that dates back to World War II, and this weekend the Toledo Jeep Fest will showcase it all.

Jeep will celebrate its 75th birthday Saturday at the festival in Downtown Toledo.

The festival will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. More than 700 Jeeps have registered for the event.

“This is going to be a very big celebration, as it should be. Thousands of retirees, people from twenty-four states and Canada coming to Downtown Toledo to celebrate something the city has owned for seventy-five years,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, former Jeep employee.

Jeep is expecting up to 20,000 people at the festival.

