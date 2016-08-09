From one extreme to the other? Rainfall is likely by the weekend.

A heat wave is underway that will last through the work week. The high at Toledo Express Airport reached 90 degrees and three more 90 degree days are likely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS have been issued for Friday and Saturday. The jet stream may fall into a perfect position to bring showers and thunderstorms to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. If it all falls together just right repeated heavy downpours may lead to a real soaking across the area. Be sure to keep your First Alert Weather App handy. It will help you follow the latest from our First Alert Weather Team.

We realize this is still several days out, but we specialize in bringing you the First Alert for developing weather.

