Power restored after semi clipped power line in Oregon neighborhood

Power has been restored to nearly 600 homes in the city of Oregon after a semi-truck clipped a power line in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to a city administrator, residents of the neighborhood around Cresceus Road had been complaining for weeks about over sized trucks using their streets to avoid construction zones.

The road was temporarily blocked off as crews worked to repair the active line.

