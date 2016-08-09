Oregon City Schools tests fountain fixtures for lead

The recent water crisis in Flint has city officials taking extra precautions to test if there is lead in the water. In Oregon, city schools decided to take steps this summer to make sure that their teachers and their students remain safe.

Lead pipes can pretty easily be maintained by an anti-lead corrosive agent that is in the water itself, but there is one more step to ensure safe drinking water and that is by maintaining the fixtures themselves.

"Lead is not in the water systems, but it's in the fixtures and in the solder and in old drinking fountain water coming out of the faucet - really any drinking water faucet that you may have bought prior to 2014 still might have lead solder and part lead in it," said Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley.

So, that seems scary. But, don't panic; this is pretty standard and has a relatively easy solution.

"If you have an older fixture, an older drinking fountain, you've got to use it. The anti-corrosive and the things that coat it only work if it is being used," Beazley said.

This issue arises maybe when people go out of town for extended vacations or, in this case, summer break.

"Certainly the drinking water and what we provide out students at Clay High School is the most important thing," said Superintendent Hal Gregory.

Oregon City Schools took the proactive step of having their water sources examined this summer before the kids return to school. In all, 67 fixtures were tested.

"The few that had lead detections in there were all replaced," said Gregory.

This action was taken mostly for peace of mind and to give students and parents one less thing to worry about as the school year approaches.

