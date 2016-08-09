Metroparks Toledo embarks on large wetlands project

Aerial shot of where the park will be located (Source: Metroparks Toledo)

Aerial shot of where the park will be located (Source: Metroparks Toledo)

Lucas County has a big vision for the growth of its metroparks including the upcoming Howard Marsh Metropark.

The new park is part of the nearly 700 acres that will make up the wetlands Metropark. It's one of the largest projects ever taken on by the Toledo Area Metroparks.

This new metropark will act as a recreation area for Lucas county and include a lot of “firsts” for the metropark.

Howard Marsh Metropark Fast Facts

"We'll have canoeing and kayaking out here,” said Denis Franklin who is a Natural Resources Supervisor with the Toledo Area Metroparks. “We'll have a public boat launch for the canoes and kayaks. It'll also be great for kayaking and we'll have over six miles of trails."

It will also be a vital resource in reestablishing the wetlands along Lake Erie's southern shore.

"Of course the Lake Erie marsh region is just huge when it comes to the bird watching,” Franklin said. “The migration - we're in a major migration channel right here for birds. So, that's going to be huge"

WTOL rode with the Metroparks Toledo through the active work site to take a closer look at the project.

"The south boundary of the property will be part of the canoe and kayak experience,” Franklin said. “In the centrally located part of the metropark we will have a boat launch for canoeing and kayaking and also for duck hunting during the fall."

The park is in phase one. They aim to have to finished and ready for use late fall of 2017.

